Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $65.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.23.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $71.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at $116,540,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at $67,972,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Western Digital by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $324,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,590 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Western Digital by 70.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,673,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $37,687,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

