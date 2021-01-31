Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,427,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $37,687,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $56.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $71.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.23.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

