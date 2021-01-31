Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the December 31st total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other Western Asset Global High Income Fund news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 21,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $222,158.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the third quarter worth $63,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the third quarter worth $211,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the third quarter worth $358,000.

NYSE EHI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.09. 34,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,302. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

