Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) to Equal Weight

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s previous close.

ADS has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Edward Jones cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.36.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.22. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $108.50.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at $53,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter worth about $226,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.