Wells Fargo & Company Raises NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target to $96.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.85.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -56.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -157.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 404.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 833 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

