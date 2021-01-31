Wells Fargo & Company Raises Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $77.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LNG. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.83.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $63.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $909,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,607,705.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,572 shares of company stock worth $1,365,002. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,852 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,565 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.