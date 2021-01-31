Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 35,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.88. The company had a trading volume of 39,500,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,003,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average is $26.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

