Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Price Target to $15.00

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

FLXN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.85.

FLXN opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92. Flexion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $600.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $32,931.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark S. Levine sold 6,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $76,006.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 107,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,531 shares of company stock worth $221,106. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

