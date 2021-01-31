Wealth Architects LLC Takes Position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in POSCO by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in POSCO by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in POSCO by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in POSCO by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in POSCO by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Get POSCO alerts:

PKX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Nomura raised shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:PKX traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.79. 194,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. POSCO has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $67.39.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that POSCO will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO (NYSE:PKX).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.