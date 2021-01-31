Wealth Architects LLC Takes Position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in POSCO by 236.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,611,000 after purchasing an additional 731,830 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 870,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,244,000 after buying an additional 154,917 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 843,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,319,000 after purchasing an additional 225,318 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 620,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,993,000 after purchasing an additional 94,644 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,788,000 after purchasing an additional 57,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura raised shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:PKX traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.79. 194,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,117. POSCO has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $67.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that POSCO will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

POSCO Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

