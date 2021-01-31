Wealth Architects LLC Takes Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 210,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 75,803 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,454,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 63,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 34,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 88,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BATS ICSH traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.53. The company had a trading volume of 860,398 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.