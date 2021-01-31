Wealth Architects LLC Sells 7,575 Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Wealth Architects LLC cut its position in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,575 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 2.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 145,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 5.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 81,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 14.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Aegon alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEG shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Aegon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Oddo Bhf cut Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of AEG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,558,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,107. Aegon has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.