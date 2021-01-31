Wealth Architects LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $6.21 on Friday, hitting $532.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,325,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,369,738. The stock has a market cap of $235.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $523.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.00. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 458,906 shares of company stock worth $240,726,569. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

