Wealth Architects LLC Has $644,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,825,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,270,011. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

In other news, Director Andrew N. Liveris purchased 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.92 per share, with a total value of $299,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

