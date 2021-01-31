Wealth Architects LLC Has $519,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Honeywell International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,868,049,000 after buying an additional 1,104,581 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,890,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,082,000 after buying an additional 280,515 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,707,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $281,030,000 after buying an additional 51,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,208,000 after buying an additional 362,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 130,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $512,018.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 410,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,542. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

HON stock traded down $7.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.37. 4,635,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,113. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70. The stock has a market cap of $137.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

