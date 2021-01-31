Wealth Architects LLC Has $458,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealth Architects LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,011 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,550 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,661,000 after purchasing an additional 965,614 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,431,000 after purchasing an additional 773,534 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.61. 11,252,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,103,024. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.