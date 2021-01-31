Wealth Architects LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,337 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.9% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Tesla by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Tesla by 1,259.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Tesla by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Tesla by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.29.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total value of $17,793,316.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,833,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded down $41.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $793.53. 34,990,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,138,250. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $752.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,593.43, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $751.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

