Wealth Architects LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Wealth Architects LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 256.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of CWI traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.91. 648,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,777. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $29.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

