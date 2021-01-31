Wealth Architects LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,785 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Wealth Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wealth Architects LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $37,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,373,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,713,000 after purchasing an additional 570,906 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after buying an additional 1,179,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,968,000 after buying an additional 177,229 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,936,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,198,000 after buying an additional 92,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,800,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,915,000 after buying an additional 293,017 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.57. 6,915,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336,890. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $103.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.63.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

