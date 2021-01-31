Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Takes Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 496,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 579.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Sirius XM by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Sirius XM by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,651,133.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

Shares of Sirius XM stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 41,425,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,660,363. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

