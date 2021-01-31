Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Raises Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up about 1.5% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its holdings in CME Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $142,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,960,709 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,829,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.43. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.06.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

