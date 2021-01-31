Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Raises Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,941,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 25,159 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

AXP traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,059,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,345. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

