Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $7.57 Million Position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Sony accounts for about 2.1% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $7,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sony during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sony during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sony during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sony during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Sony by 71.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of SNE traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.71. The stock had a trading volume of 859,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,754. Sony Co. has a 12 month low of $50.94 and a 12 month high of $105.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.83.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $19.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sony Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

