Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,492 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 1.2% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 238,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,448,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000.

BATS:MTUM traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,747 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.69 and its 200-day moving average is $151.32.

