Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $355,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

VEA stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.87. 18,440,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,215,966. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $49.18.

