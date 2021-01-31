Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 213.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 227.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 865.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.64. 7,952,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,154,499. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.20 and a 200 day moving average of $119.99. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.56 and a 1-year high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

