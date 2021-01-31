Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 763 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,926,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Pool by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.04, for a total transaction of $227,790.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 17,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.98, for a total transaction of $6,579,092.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,024,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,049 shares of company stock valued at $15,842,567. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL traded down $8.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $354.18. 301,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $365.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.84. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $160.35 and a 52-week high of $401.29.

POOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.67.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

