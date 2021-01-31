Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires 249 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,661 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 2.3% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GFG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 2,060 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.49. 10,836,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,903,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,071,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

