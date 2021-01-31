Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.04%.

NASDAQ WSBF opened at $18.47 on Friday. Waterstone Financial has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $464.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average is $16.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

In related news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 21,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $403,538.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,297.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 61,977 shares of company stock worth $1,148,961 in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

