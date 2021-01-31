Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $18.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78. Waterstone Financial has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Waterstone Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

In related news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 19,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $359,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,168.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 61,977 shares of company stock worth $1,148,961 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

