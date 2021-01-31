Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) posted its earnings results on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Waterstone Financial has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 19,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $359,668.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,168.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 61,977 shares of company stock worth $1,148,961 in the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.