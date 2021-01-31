Waters (WAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Waters (NYSE:WAT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Waters to post earnings of $2.84 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WAT opened at $264.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $276.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.89.

In other news, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $519,042.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,655.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,599 shares of company stock worth $1,752,214. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.83.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

