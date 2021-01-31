Waters (WAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Waters (NYSE:WAT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Waters to post earnings of $2.84 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of WAT opened at $264.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $276.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.89.
In other news, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $519,042.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,655.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,599 shares of company stock worth $1,752,214. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Waters Company Profile
Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
Further Reading: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.