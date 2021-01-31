Washburn Capital Management Inc. Purchases 251 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 129,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 59,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $77.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.49 and its 200 day moving average is $81.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $89.20. The stock has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

