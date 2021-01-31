Washburn Capital Management Inc. Has $759,000 Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 509.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,336,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,680 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,528,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,242,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,926,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,613,000 after purchasing an additional 326,481 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,925,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,576,000 after buying an additional 130,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chewy by 489.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,706,000 after buying an additional 1,294,490 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,551,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,465 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total transaction of $1,376,803.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,221.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 703,140 shares of company stock worth $65,450,471. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chewy stock opened at $101.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.22 and its 200 day moving average is $69.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.79 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $115.27.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Chewy’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.39.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

