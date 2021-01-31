Washburn Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 11,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,271,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,867.95.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG opened at $1,835.74 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,934.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,778.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,641.85.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

