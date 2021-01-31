Washburn Capital Management Inc. Buys 25 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 216.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $275,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,794 shares of company stock worth $41,391,007 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $458.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $482.76 and a 200-day moving average of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $220.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.58.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.