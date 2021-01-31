Washburn Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.6% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $16,543,000. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,632 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,271 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $519.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $528.46 and a 200 day moving average of $509.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

