Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the December 31st total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 142.0 days.

Warehouses De Pauw stock remained flat at $$35.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. Warehouses De Pauw has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.54.

Warehouses De Pauw Company Profile

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

