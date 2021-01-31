Warburg Research Reiterates “€7.00” Price Target for Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA)

Warburg Research set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SHA. Berenberg Bank set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.75 ($7.95).

SHA opened at €6.54 ($7.69) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.09. Schaeffler AG has a one year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

