Warburg Research Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) a €3.10 Price Target

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) received a €3.10 ($3.65) price target from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on O2D. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €2.88 ($3.39).

Shares of ETR:O2D opened at €2.26 ($2.66) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €2.32. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a 12-month low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a 12-month high of €2.91 ($3.42). The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion and a PE ratio of 22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

