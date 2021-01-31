Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.2% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 505,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 39.7% in the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $136.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $188.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

