Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,100 shares, a growth of 129.1% from the December 31st total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:IGD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 429,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,023. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $6.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGD. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,511,000. Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 124.5% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 809,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 448,723 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 96.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 152,947 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 32.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 94,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $345,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

