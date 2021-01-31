Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vonovia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $38.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average is $34.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

