VNT Chain (VNT) Price Up 21.5% This Week

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and $35,644.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNT Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VNT Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00068417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $296.25 or 0.00902560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00052397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,471.84 or 0.04484183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00020908 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00031176 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT is a coin. It launched on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

VNT Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VNT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.