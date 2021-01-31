Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Coverage Initiated at Alliance Global Partners

Analysts at Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

VIVE stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Viveve Medical has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 243.62% and a negative net margin of 661.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viveve Medical will post -19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viveve Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 55,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.36% of Viveve Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

