Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Sells $361,486.29 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $361,486.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,486.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of VITL stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VITL. Inherent Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at $49,942,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at $29,315,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at $26,015,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at $24,032,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at $20,982,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

