Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Sells $361,486.29 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $361,486.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,486.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of VITL stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VITL. Inherent Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at $49,942,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at $29,315,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at $26,015,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at $24,032,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at $20,982,000. 31.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vital Farms Company Profile
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
