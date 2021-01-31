Vitae (VITAE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $119.33 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for about $6.13 or 0.00018664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a total market cap of $119.33 million and $1.37 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded up 67.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

