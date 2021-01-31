Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) shot up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $0.98. 2,477,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the average session volume of 808,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VGZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $101.11 million, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Analysts forecast that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VGZ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vista Gold by 14,153.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vista Gold in the third quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vista Gold in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in Vista Gold by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 233,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Gold by 19.2% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 2,634,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 424,500 shares during the period. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.