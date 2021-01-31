Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.5% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 28,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Visa by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,610 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Visa by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.80.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $193.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.42. The stock has a market cap of $376.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.