Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Separately, Barrington Research cut Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Virtusa alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtusa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTU opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Virtusa has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $52.81.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $317.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.21 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. Virtusa’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Virtusa will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.